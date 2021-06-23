Cancel
Movies

Elizabeth Olsen recalls Game of Thrones audition: 'It was awful!'

By Celebretainment
Ashley County Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Olsen auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ – but says she was “awful”. The 32-year-old actress has revealed she was hoping to be cast as the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO fantasy drama, but has said her audition didn’t go to plan.

www.ashleycountyledger.com
Elizabeth Olsen
Emilia Clarke
#Game Of Thrones#Hbo#Hbo#Wandavision#British
Entertainment
Podcast
Movies
Celebrities
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Love And Death: Patrick Fugit Has Been Cast in Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen’s HBO Max Series

Actor Patrick Fugit has boarded the cast of HBO Max original limited series Love and Death. Fugit joins Judas and the Black Messiah actor Jesse Plemons and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen in the series, based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. He is best known for featuring in films such as “Gone Girl”, “Almost Famous”, “First Man” and “Thanks for Sharing”. The actor will essay the role of Pat Montgomery, the husband of Olsen’s Candy Montgomery, according to Deadline. Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley Join Frances McDormand in Movie Adaptation of Novel ‘Women Talking’.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls Scarlet Witch an MCU Criminal

Throughout the nine episodes of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kept an entire town of New Jersey residents under her sway. Within "The Hex" she established around Westview, the Scarlet Witch served as the puppet master to hundreds, if not thousands, of residents. Olsen herself says the character's actions were criminal, and she'll most certainly be on the run by the time we see her next.
CelebritiesFirst We Feast

Watch Elizabeth Olsen Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Elizabeth Olsen is an actress whose work includes everything from the theater, to acclaimed indies like Wind River and Ingrid Goes West, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the megahit show WandaVision, which is currently streaming on Disney+. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Olsen takes on the wings of death and discusses WandaVision easter eggs, Comic-Con, the definition of “stan,” and much more!
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett Married: ‘WandaVision’ Star Secretly Tied The Knot In 2020 — Report

Surprise! Amid speculation that Elizabeth Olsen had wed Robbie Arnett when no one was looking, a new report claims these two are indeed husband and wife. Elizabeth Olsen, 32, and singer Robbie Arnett, 29, according to Us Weekly. The publication claims multiple sources confirm that the WandaVision actress and Milio “quietly tied the knot in 2020.” Speculation of a secret matrimony began after Elizabeth referred to her “husband” in an interview, and it appears that wasn’t just a slip of the tongue. HollywoodLife has reached out to Elizabeth’s rep for confirmation on this report and will update this post with further information when made available.
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Says the Movie Misleading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision star recently wrapped production on the Docter Strange sequel, which is being helmed by iconic director Sam Raimi. Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left due to creative differences. It's been rumored that he left because he wanted the movie to be scarier, but it sounds like that's still going to be the case under Raimi. In fact, Olsen recently spoke with Vanity Fair and teased the movie's horror elements and cleared up rumors that the movie will be like Indiana Jones.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Elizabeth Olsen Says DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Is Much Scarier Than an Indiana Jones Movie

WandaVision gave fans a taste of what was to come in the future of the MCU, and now Loki is furthering the story, cracking open the multiverse that will be fully explored in next spring’s sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda herself, aka the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, will have a major role in the film, and after recently wrapping filming on the movie, Olsen gave a tease of the tone of the film, which is being directed by iconic horror director Sam Raimi.
CelebritiesIn Style

Elizabeth Olsen Knew She'd Never Be Daenerys Targaryen

Two major cultural touchstones could have looked very, very different. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth Olsen explained that she bombed her audition for Daenerys Targaryen. If things happened just a little differently, however, that would have meant a whole different Game of Thrones and, certainly an entirely new look to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, the newly revealed Scarlet Witch.
Agoura Hills, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Creator Jac Shaeffer on Finding Her Footing in Marvel Universe and Depicting Elizabeth Olsen as “Powerful, Flawed Woman”

Shaeffer explains why the show's sitcom-inspired conceit was the perfect lens through which to examine a character's grief: "I mean, I got through a breakup just mainlining 'Battlestar Galactica.' " Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. When Jac Schaeffer, the creator and...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’)

Elizabeth Olsen is a gifted young actress who, over the course of a decade in screen acting, has become a major star. She first burst onto the scene in Sean Durkin‘s 2011 directorial debut Martha Marcy May Marlene, a Sundance sensation for which she received a breakthrough actor Gotham Award nomination, best actress Critics’ Choice and Spirit Award nominations and a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nomination. She subsequently did standout work in numerous other indies including 2013’s Kill Your Darlings, 2015’s I Saw the Light and 2017’s Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, and on TV in the Facebook Watch drama series Sorry for Your Loss, which ran for two seasons spanning 2018 through 2019. But since 2013 she has been best known as a member of the Marvel family, playing Wanda Maximoff — aka Scarlet Witch, a Sokovian mutant with the power of chaos magic — on the big screen, with limited screen time, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, and then this year on the small screen in the limited series WandaVision, Disney+’s first MCU TV series and the first series in phase four of the MCU, for which she has garnered rave reviews and Emmy buzz.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Elizabeth Olsen in Alexander McQueen on The Late Show with James Corden

Elizabeth Olsen made a virtual appearance on The Late Show with James Corden this week and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted her look on instagram this week. Utilizing the pockets on her masculine inspired look, she suited up in ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SPRING 2021. Her grey plaid suited featured a blazer with a faux crop jacket panel. The design of the blazer gives it a unique appeal but it looks slightly big on Elizabeth.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Elizabeth Olsen, Seth Rogen, Lindsay Lohan + More!

CHRISSY TEIGEN REPORTEDLY WANTS TO SIT DOWN WITH OPRAH: Radar reports that Chrissy Teigen is looking to do a sit-down interview with Oprah in order to do damage control in the wake of her cyberbullying scandals. A source tells the outlet, “Chrissy is being advised to go into hiding and lay low. She is being told that all this will pass if she shuts up and does nothing. However, that isn’t her style which is why Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth.” The insider added that she hopes the interview will allow her to hit the restart button on her career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Elizabeth Olsen conquers ‘Hot Ones’ and becomes a meme

A lot can happen on an episode of Hot Ones, the interview series where celebrities’ tolerance for spiciness is put to test. You can reach the end of the interview without any major wing faux pas. You can tap out or call for a milk reprieve far earlier than you expected. Or, if you’re Elizabeth Olsen, you can follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps and come out of the interview an instant meme.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Game Of Thrones

Arrested Development’s format is perfect for mash-ups, which is probably why we’ve seen it combined with Golden Girls, Succession, and, of course, the equally dysfunctional families populating Game Of Thrones in the past. In an acknowledgement of this, and picking up where the screenshot-focused Arrested Westeros left off, Laurens Janssen has shown just how well the worlds of Westeros and western California combine in a video that tries to capture how it would look “If Game Of Thrones Was Created By Mitchelle Hurwitz.”
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The One Cookbook Elizabeth Olsen Thinks Everyone Should Own

"WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen has always wanted to forge her own path, and even considered using a different name to stop any associations audiences had with her siblings, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (via People). The actress continues to blaze trails, and according to a recent Hot Ones appearance, has cooked up wild boar with master chef Éric Ripert. In addition to getting "starstruck by Tom Collichio," Olsen counts herself as a massive foodie and has spent half of her birthdays visiting Il Buco, a restaurant known for its breathtaking haute cuisine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Olsen Quietly Married Musician Robbie Arnett in 2020

They said “I do!” Elizabeth Olsen is married to Milo Greene singer Robbie Arnett, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively. The WandaVision star, 32, and the musician, 29, quietly tied the knot in 2020. News of their low-key nuptials comes shortly after the Avengers actress sparked speculation that she and her fiancé had taken the next step in their relationship.