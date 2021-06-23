Venmo Announces New Fees for Receiving Payments of Goods and Services & Instant Transfer Withdrawals

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Last night, I received an email regarding “New and upcoming changes to Venmo” – a pretty generic looking email with generic looking text that I skimmed through and almost deleted. Buried in the text were 2 changes about seller transaction fees and instant transfer fees. I decided to dig into these changes to see what they really meant for me and other Venmo users. Here are the 2 changes that I researched: