Venmo Announces New Fees for Receiving Payments of Goods and Services & Instant Transfer Withdrawals

By Grant
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Last night, I received an email regarding “New and upcoming changes to Venmo” – a pretty generic looking email with generic looking text that I skimmed through and almost deleted. Buried in the text were 2 changes about seller transaction fees and instant transfer fees. I decided to dig into these changes to see what they really meant for me and other Venmo users. Here are the 2 changes that I researched:

travelwithgrant.boardingarea.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

95K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
