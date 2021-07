Religion of Sports continues to add some big names. In January, they brought in Ryan Stowell to lead their scripted department, and in February, they added execs EJ Laratta (who leads their focus on strategic partnerships) and Melissa Radzimski (who leads their digital strategy and helms a short-form sports/culture documentary team). They’ve now brought in another notable name with long-time NBCUniversal executive Adam Stotsky, who’s joining the company as president. Here’s more on that from a release: