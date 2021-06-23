Texas border wall project receives over $450K in donations, a week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans
Over the span of about a week, Texas received $459,000 in private donations for the state’s planned wall at the southern border, the governor’s office said Wednesday. This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott said he would reallocate $250 million in state funds as a “down payment” for the project — while crowdfunding some of the remaining costs. That means there is $709,000 set aside for the wall’s construction so far.elpasoheraldpost.com