Texas border wall project receives over $450K in donations, a week after Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans

By The Texas Tribune
elpasoheraldpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the span of about a week, Texas received $459,000 in private donations for the state’s planned wall at the southern border, the governor’s office said Wednesday. This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott said he would reallocate $250 million in state funds as a “down payment” for the project — while crowdfunding some of the remaining costs. That means there is $709,000 set aside for the wall’s construction so far.

