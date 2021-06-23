Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana woman gets probation in first sentence stemming from Jan. 6 riot

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie2yb_0adK9Blx00

An Indiana woman was sentenced to probation on Wednesday, the first sentencing recommendation connected to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol building, prompting federal prosecutors to drop three other misdemeanor charges. She was then ordered by the court to pay a $500 fine and complete 40 hours of community service in addition to three years of probation, according to NBC News.

Morgan-Lloyd reportedly traveled to Washington at the beginning of the year with a friend to attend former President Trump 's "Save America" rally and allegedly took part in the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I would just like to apologize to the court, the American people, and my family,” she said in court, according to the news outlet. “I went there to show support for President Trump peacefully, and I’m ashamed that it became a savage display of violence.”

According to prosecutors, Morgan-Lloyd spent nearly 10 minutes inside of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but did not cause any damage to property or act violently.

Her friend, Dona Sue Bissey, is also facing misdemeanor charges in connection to her actions on Jan. 6, but she has not entered a plea, NBC News reported.

In the days immediately following the attack on the Capitol, Morgan-Lloyd reportedly posted statements to social media touting her experience.

"It was a day I'll remember forever. I'm proud that I was part of it!" she wrote in one post, according to court documents.

"That was the most exciting day of my life," she added in another.

Prosecutors said that Morgan-Lloyd's initial reaction to the events of that day "appears to have been tempered by a realization of the consequences of her actions."

The charge of illegally demonstrating in the Capitol, which would typically carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail, was reportedly lessened due to her cooperation with investigators and her admission of responsibility and remorse.

"Though she supported the past president in January, she totally accepts President Biden as the leader of our country," her lawyer Heather Shaner said, according to NBC News.

Morgan-Lloyd told the judge she watched “Schindler’s List” and “Just Mercy” at her lawyer's recommendation and learned from those films "what life is like for others in our country."

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

254K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News#American#Capitol Morgan Lloyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Activists see momentum as three new states legalize marijuana

New laws legalizing marijuana for recreational or medical use take effect in three states on Thursday, significantly expanding the number of Americans who will have access to consumable cannabis products. The new laws may give new momentum to the push to legalize marijuana across the country as supporters begin circulating...
Iowa StatePosted by
The Hill

Iowa federal judge apologizes for comments about Trump pardons

An Iowa federal judge is apologizing for comments criticizing then-President Trump for multiple pardons that he issued in his last days in office. U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt came under fire in December after telling The Associated Press in an interview that “it’s not surprising that criminals like Trump pardon other criminals.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Hill

Pennsylvania's election audit moves follow the partisan playbook

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, across the country, we saw radical efforts to spread lies about voter fraud, attack voting rights and overturn the results of the presidential election. These attempts are grounded in dishonesty and naked partisan self-interest, often relying on bad faith, pretextual arguments about election security. Pennsylvania Republicans’ latest bid to create a new partisan bureau of election audits is much of the same. And it’s bad policy for Pennsylvania, as it would be for the rest of the nation.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump exec Weisselberg pleads not guilty

New York City prosecutors on Thursday charged the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg , with various fraud and conspiracy charges. Weisselberg, who turned himself in earlier Thursday morning, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He and the Trump Organization have denied wrongdoing. In an indictment that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump lawyer claims indictment was politically motivated

A lawyer for former President Trump on Thursday slammed the indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer as being politically motivated. “This is a sad day for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. After years of investigation and the collection of millions of documents and devoting the resources of dozens of prosecutors and outside consultants, this is all they have?” Ronald P. Fischetti said in a statement.