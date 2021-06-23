One Summer Sounds concert remains in 2021

The Summer Sounds Concert series on the Atchison Library Lawn is winding down and will conclude the second week of July. The second concert in the series of three featured Atchison Jazz Express on Tuesday, June 22. Band members performed “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” a tune written and arranged by Atchison native, Jessie Stone. The Express band members entertained their audience as they also performed a variety of jazz and swing numbers.