Best Places to Be in Tri-Cities During the End of the World

Where in Tri-Cities would you go if the world was ending?. The post-apocalyptic movie genre has been a staple for decades. The Hunger Games series grossed nearly $3 billion over the course of its run. The Mad Max series is among the most critically acclaimed. Waterworld was comically the most expensive movie ever made for years. As much as the thought of the end of the world scares people, they can't help but flock to the movie theater to see how it could play out. Zombies, futuristic hellscapes, megacities, and wastelands all spur the imagination.