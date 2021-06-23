[6/23/21] Grants To Okanogan Art & Culture Groups
Some state pandemic relief grants are coming to local art and cultural organizations. The Nonprofit Community Relief grant program was designed to provide critical funding to nonprofit arts, cultural, science, and heritage organizations; neighborhood associations; sports and recreation nonprofit groups; and veterans service organizations impacted by the pandemic. More than 700 non-profits in 34 counties are getting more than $10.5 million dollars through ArtsFund and the Washington State Department of Commerce.www.kozi.com