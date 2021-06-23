Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okanogan County, WA

[6/23/21] Grants To Okanogan Art & Culture Groups

kozi.com
 9 days ago

Some state pandemic relief grants are coming to local art and cultural organizations. The Nonprofit Community Relief grant program was designed to provide critical funding to nonprofit arts, cultural, science, and heritage organizations; neighborhood associations; sports and recreation nonprofit groups; and veterans service organizations impacted by the pandemic. More than 700 non-profits in 34 counties are getting more than $10.5 million dollars through ArtsFund and the Washington State Department of Commerce.

www.kozi.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Okanogan County, WA
Government
County
Okanogan County, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Methow, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Cultural Organizations#The Methow Arts Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...