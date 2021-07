What does it take to make one of the greatest albums of all time? For The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Marvin Gaye, it meant doing something maximal, utilizing orchestras and multi-layered arrangements and coming out with something that just sounded so big. For Joni Mitchell, whose fourth album Blue is regularly and deservedly considered one of the best albums of all time, it was the exact opposite approach. The album featured contributions from some heavy hitters (Stephen Stills and James Taylor, the latter of whom is said to be one of the lovers/ex-lovers that the songs are about), but their contributions were minimal. The bulk of the album is Joni's voice accompanied by her guitar, piano, and/or Appalachian dulcimer. Only three of the ten songs have drums.