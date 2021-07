Tiffani Fink remembers exactly where she was on the March day in 2020 when Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all seniors and anyone with health issues to shelter in place. "That meant literally 90% of our clients were home," said Fink, who is CEO of Paratransit Inc., a nonprofit that provides transportation services for seniors and people with disabilities. Its clients also include cities, schools, medical centers and senior living centers. Within a few hours, Fink had begun making the phone calls that would create a seismic shift in her agency.