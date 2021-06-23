CSP Wales joins health trade unions demanding ‘urgent and significant’ NHS pay rise
They walked to the Senedd in Cardiff to deliver a jointly agreed demand that the Welsh Government provide an urgent and significant pay rise to all NHS staff in Wales. The trade unions in Wales have called on the newly re-elected Welsh Government to reward all NHS staff for their endless dedication and extreme hard work that has pushed many staff to burnout over the past year. All whilst maintaining professionalism and high quality care.www.csp.org.uk