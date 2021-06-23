Cancel
Six podiatric physician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60618 during 2021

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six podiatric physician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60618 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

