Time Out Market New York is open on the 4th of July, and all weekend long, to slake your festive food and beer desires—no grocery shopping or cooking required. Here, we’ve rounded up the best fête feast combinations whether you’re hungry for vegan and vegetarian fare, looking to sink your teeth into some meat, wish to cool down with ice cream or you favor cookout classics. Head to the Market, treat yourself to one of these pre-curated meals and have an amazing 4th on the DUMBO waterfront.