Yola is only weeks away from the release of her album Stand for Myself, and today she shared a music video for her most recent single “Starlight”. She spoke of the sultry content of the video saying, “The volume of media dedicated to showing dark skinned Black women having a nice normal time in romantic situations, be it true love or just dating, is still lacking in my opinion.” She went on, “Temporary or transitory doesn’t have to be meaningless or miserable. In the right situations every connection can teach us something valuable about who we are, what we want and what is healthy.”