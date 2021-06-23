34 Of The Best Chinese Restaurants in The Lansing Area

Our state has so much natural beauty, and I’m embarrassed to say I’ve only been to the UP once, and I so badly want to go back. We went to see Tahquamenon Falls, Munising Falls, The Soo Locks, and a boat tour of the Painted Rocks. And while we were there it felt like we were in another world. The air is so clean up there, the people are very nice and there is so much to see and do.