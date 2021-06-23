Cancel
Okanogan, WA

[6/23/21] Okanogan PUD OK’s Contract For Transmission Line Rebuild

 8 days ago

Okanogan PUD OK’s Contract For Transmission Line Rebuild. Okanogan County PUD Commissioners have approved a contract that paves the way for construction of the rebuilt Okanogan-Brewster steel transmission line. The contract, 3-point-6 million dollars worth, calls for Michels Power to construct the 20-mile line, a large portion of which was destroyed in last year’s Cold Springs Wildfire. Since that fire, the PUD has been able to deliver power through other routes while they planned a major upgrade to the line. Instead of wooden poles, the new line will have steel structures to harden against future wildfire threats. We’re told that road work to reach the structures has begun, with construction scheduled to begin July 19 in Okanogan, moving south to Brewster. The PUD anticipates work on the project to be finished by the end of the year. Michels Power is a Wisconsin-based energy and infrastructure contractor, with five offices in Washington state.

