Florida felon found with hatchet in Cape Coral traffic stop

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Two men were arrested Saturday after a license plate reader pinged on a stolen license plate found on the vehicle the pair were in.

One of the men was found to be a convicted felon and had a large hatchet, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Bernard Prescott, 44, and Christopher Prince, 37, are facing charges after the stop around 9 p.m. that led to the discovery of an arrest warrant for Prescott, police said.

Police said the car the two were in was unregistered and had a stolen license plate. Officers saw a large hatchet with a tape-wrapped handle between the door and the seat Prince was sitting in, according to the arrest report.

A search of the vehicle uncovered seven grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Prescott was arrested for a warrant that was issued for failing to appear on a suspended license and will face charges for the stolen license plate.

Prince, who is a convicted felon, is facing charges of drug possession, and carrying a concealed weapon as a felon.

Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail.

