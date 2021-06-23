Restaurant Closed Over Health Code Violations
A Springfield restaurant is closed indefinitely after a health department inspection revealed numerous safety and sanitation violations. The June 15th inspection at Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet on South MacArthur revealed inadequate training on proper food handling practices, improper hand washing, evidence of mouse droppings in food containers, mold, and food stored in a non-functioning cooler. The inspection also revealed that dental floss was being used in the kitchen to cut soft foods like eggs and cream cheese.www.wnns.com