YMCA asks Georgetown for $3M to participate in $29M joint facility

Representatives from YMCA of Greater Williamson County have asked the city of Georgetown to participate in a joint facility with Georgetown ISD. The proposed location of the facility would be on the west side of Georgetown, next to McCoy Elementary School. The YMCA wants to construct a recreational dry area that includes a gymnasium, fitness center and child watch area adjacent to GISD's chosen location for its $15 million competitive outdoor pool. GISD is responsible for funding the outdoor pool, and the current partnership plans to split the cost for a $6 million shared-use area that would also include an indoor pool, a lobby and locker rooms. Together the YMCA and GISD have $26 million to fund the project and are asking for $3 million from the city to help pay for the construction of the dry area.