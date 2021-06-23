How Much Do You Know About Kalamazoo? Take This Quiz:

I'm in my fifth year of living in Kalamazoo and yet I'm always learning new things about our city. There has been so many things that were invented here, and a lot of history that I think gets swept under the rug. It's nice to take a look back every once in a while and reflect on how things used to be, including this article about buildings, events and companies that are no longer here. There's also some pretty interesting facts about Kalamazoo that people not familiar with, like how Kalamazoo was a stop on the underground railroad.