Kalamazoo, MI

How Much Do You Know About Kalamazoo? Take This Quiz:

By Mark Frankhouse
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm in my fifth year of living in Kalamazoo and yet I'm always learning new things about our city. There has been so many things that were invented here, and a lot of history that I think gets swept under the rug. It's nice to take a look back every once in a while and reflect on how things used to be, including this article about buildings, events and companies that are no longer here. There's also some pretty interesting facts about Kalamazoo that people not familiar with, like how Kalamazoo was a stop on the underground railroad.

Kalamazoo, MI
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Tip From Long Time Kalamazoo Resident: ‘Don’t Move Here!’

I'm coming up on my 5th year as a resident of Kalamazoo and I gotta' tell you, the moment I moved here I felt like I was at home. I grew up in Rochester Hills, MI and in some way this city is much like that, with a few differences. For one, this city is a little bit more progressive and celebrates inclusion, which is a must. It also has its issues though, with the growing homeless population continuing to be a problem. One long time resident though is saying that if you're thinking about moving to Kalamazoo, Don't.
Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Man From Kalamazoo Could Be The Next Big Brother Champion

A man from Kalamazoo will be competing on the next season of Big Brother set to premiere on July 7th. Meet Xavier Prather. Although he lives in Wisconsin now, he's originally from Kalamazoo. Prather is an attorney who describes himself as, "fun loving, personable, and confident." Qualities that will, hopefully,...
Michigan State
K102.5

Michigan Stunt Woman Successfully Flipped A Car In Detroit

It takes a certain kind of person to put yourself in danger for the entertainment of others. I think it's something we take for granted when we're watching a movie, tv, or streaming show. But for every action scene there is someone behind it risking their lives to get the perfect shot. Michigan's queen of stunt people easily goes to Sara Holden, who recently flipped a car in River Rouge Detroit. She was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off.
Battle Creek, MI
K102.5

Guess Where a New Biggby Coffee Popped Up In Battle Creek?

Urbandale residents are happy. All of a sudden, they might have two great new choices for coffee in Urbandale Plaza. Recently, Rock ‘n Roll donuts opened in the Plaza. This week, a pre-fabricated Biggby was delivered there, popping up like a mushroom. This will be Solano’s fourth store, once he is able to work through the process of getting the final approval from the city.
Michigan State
K102.5

‘Toys Are Used’ In Grand Haven Is Michigan’s Ultimate Toy Store

Scrolling through Facebook the other day I came across a post about this very unique looking used toy shop that rests in the heart of West Michigan. Toys Are Used has been a staple of Grand Haven since owner Pamela Fritz started selling gently used toys since 1991 in the uniquely fashioned quonset hut style building . She has been building an ever-changing inventory of used toys, all of which are clean, along with children’s items (excluding clothes) are accepted. What blew me away while looking on their Facebook was just how much variety they have. I've never seen any place so diverse.
Michigan State
K102.5

Michigan’s 15 Best Places to Spend Your Fourth of July

In coming up with this list, I perused other “Michigan's Best Fireworks Locations” lists and was disappointed in some of their conclusions. I got the feeling they were pushing some of these locations just to brown-nose a little. So I started from scratch and checked out each one myself, without trusting some of those 'other' lists.
Michigan State
K102.5

The 1890 Michigan Railroad That Was Abandoned and Never Used

There’s an old, abandoned railroad deep in the U.P. wilderness. It was cut though a solid rock mountain in order to transport ore from the town of Champion to Skanee, approximately 30 miles northwest. It has been nicknamed “The Rock Cut” and is a trek destination for the adventurous. It is not an easy journey to accomplish, but there are a good handful of people who made the haul. But first, some info on The Rock Cut…
Kalamazoo, MI
K102.5

Not The Reaction You’d Expect As Larry Bell Sips Some 1987 Beer

Some of us go through a box in the closet or a pile of stuff down in the basement, and we'll look at our own nostalgia, sometimes with mixed emotions. For Larry Bell, founder of Bell's Brewery, that experience is a little different, as a bottle of beer he brewed in 1987 was recently discovered "while rooting around the cellar".
Politics
K102.5

Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021: Choose Your Own Adventure

A Labor Day Weekend tradition returns to Michigan as the Mackinac Bridge Walk is on for 2021. This year, there are three options to choose from. It was May of 2020 that the annual end-of-summer Michigan tradition was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many people were angered wondering why the September event was called off four months early. In May of this year, we were promised that if Michigan hit vaccination goals, the Mackinac Bridge Walk would return in 2021. Lace up your sneakers, it's on!
Ferndale, MI
K102.5

8 Year Old Ferndale Girl May Soon Become Youngest Food Truck Owner

While we continue to gather votes as to who the Best Food Trucks are in Southwest, Michigan, it's hard to argue that the efforts put forth by 8-year-old Hadley Guinn of Ferndale, MI may make her the next big food truck star. After cooking and baking for quite some time, she's on a mission to become one of the youngest food truck owners ever. In an interview her and her mother had with WXYZ, she explained how she got started in the cooking world:
Michigan State
K102.5

Michigan Has a Unique Record Store In Lansing

When I moved to Michigan my brother happened to be moving out of Chicago to Phoenix and he reminded me that I had boxes in his basement from many years ago. Well, to my surprise I had 2 boxes of records from over the years I forgot about. I was reminded of some of the great vinyl that I had. I have Elvis's first LP unwrapped, a Linda Ronstadt picture disc from the '70s, Elvis Gold records, and many classic rock albums and collector discs. So now I am going to buy a record player as vinyl is making a comeback.
Michigan State
K102.5

13 Michigan Ghost Towns You Should Check Out

For your first Michigan Ghost Town Tour, I have selected 13 of 'em for you to check out next time you roadtrip. Allenville began as a station on the Detroit, Mackinac & Marquette Railroad and was originally known as "Alley Town" named after the founder of the Alley Lumber Company, J. Alley, in 1873. I've been there a few times and it's pretty cool, but beware of one of the neighbors – he tries to 'protect' what's left of the town by coming out of his house and firing his shotgun to scare visitors. I know...he did this to me. Find out more HERE.