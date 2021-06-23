Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, IL

Two Names Submitted For Consideration As Next U.S. Attorney

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo names have been submitted to President Biden for consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. Based on recommendations from screening committees, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have forwarded the names of Gregory Harris and Michael Havera (HAV-er-a). Harris is an Assistant U.S. Attorney who has served as chief of the criminal division during his 20 years with the office. Havera is the Christian County State’s Attorney. Biden will make the final selection and submit it to the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

www.wnns.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Christian County, IL
Christian County, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Central Illinois#Havera#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...