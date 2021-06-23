Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Jefferson, NY

Girl Rescued From Vault Turned Into Dressing Room At Trendy Long Island Store

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJMTY_0adK7cL200
The vault and the wall firefighters had to drill through to free the girl stuck inside. Photo Credit: Port Jefferson Fire Department

A 14-year-old Long Island girl was rescued from a dressing room at a trendy store where a bank vault had been turned into a dressing area.

Suffolk County Police said the incident took place around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, when officers responded to Kate and Hale, located at 227 Main Street in Port Jefferson.

The girl was freed from the old vault/dressing room by members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department who had use air chisels and hammer drills to breach the 12-inch thick wall.

Once the hole was large enough the girl was able to be assisted out.

Fortunately, the girl was not injured, the department said.

The rescue can be viewed on video here at the Port Jefferson Fire Department's Facebook page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Jefferson, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Port Jefferson, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
Port Jefferson, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Island Girl#Bank Vault#Suffolk County Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed For String Of Long Island Commercial Burglaries

A suspect who went on an overnight burglary spree was busted by officers on Long Island after several hours of mayhem, police said. Suffolk County Police officers responded to a stretch of Deer Park Avenue in Babylon on Wednesday, June 30, where there were reports of multiple burglaries that occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. that night.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Scooter Driver Killed In Crash With Jeep On Long Island Roadway

The driver of a scooter was killed after crashing with a Jeep overnight on Long Island. The incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 in Melville. Steven Spector, age 63, of Dix Hills, was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass northbound on Walt Whitman Road, 200 feet south of Express Drive South, and attempted to make a right-hand turn into a driveway when the vehicle was struck by a 2021 Vespa Scooter that was attempting to pass on the right side, Suffolk County Police said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Third Suspect Nabbed For Burglary At Long Island School

A third suspect has been taken into custody for his role in allegedly breaking into a Long Island school with two others, police said. Earlier this month, Nassau County Police detectives arrested Lindenhurst resident Gem Hattat and Westbury resident Jarrett Boyarsky, both 27, for their roles in a string of robberies over the course of two weeks.
Middle Island, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

62-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Stabbing At Long Island Park

An altercation at a Long Island Park led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man who allegedly went out of his way to stab his victim during the argument, police said. It is alleged that Middle Island resident Brian O’Connor got into an argument with a 60-year-old man at Blydenburgh County Park at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 that turned physical.
Bethlehem, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW HER? Police Seek ID For Bethlehem Package Thief

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified, police said. Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance taking several packages from a home’s front porch. The woman pictured above is accused of taking the packages from a city residence, Bethlehem Police said Thursday. The surveillance...
Hyde Park, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

New Bear Sighting Reported In Hudson Valley

Another bear sighting was reported in the Hudson Valley, this time from an area resident who spotted the animal enjoying a morning snack. A Dutchess County resident reported that the bear was on his property in Hyde Park early on Wednesday, June 30, where he was caught snacking on bird seed that had fallen out of a feeder on his Brower Boulevard home.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Wheel Thief Left Victims' Vehicles On Rocks, Wayne PD Charges

A wheel thief who left his Wayne victims’ vehicles on rocks was caught in the act before dawn Thursday, authorities said. Township investigators had identified his car and had a description of Antony M. Arlequin-Salcedo, 22, of Paterson when Officer Steven Papile spotted him parked on Andover Drive near Burnside Place shortly before 2 a.m., Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.