Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

Scrolling through Facebook the other day I came across a post about this very unique looking used toy shop that rests in the heart of West Michigan. Toys Are Used has been a staple of Grand Haven since owner Pamela Fritz started selling gently used toys since 1991 in the uniquely fashioned quonset hut style building . She has been building an ever-changing inventory of used toys, all of which are clean, along with children’s items (excluding clothes) are accepted. What blew me away while looking on their Facebook was just how much variety they have. I've never seen any place so diverse.