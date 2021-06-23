'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Was Filmed In Actual Paradise

Don't get me wrong, the Mexico villa from the first season of Too Hot to Handle was gorgeous. But season two of Too Hot to Handle looks like it's filmed in actual paradise, from the sparkling blue sea to the white sand and lush landscape. In actuality, season two was filmed in Turks and Caicos—so, the closest to paradise you can get—on the island of Providenciales. Specifically, the Too Hot to Handle villa is the Turtle Tail Estate, which costs $10,000 per night to rent and is a 4.57-acre peninsula, per Caribbean Journal, worth acasual $20 million. Good news: As of this writing, it's available to rent in January 2023! Walk, don't run! As long as you have $10,000 kicking about! (And another $10,000 for the security deposit!)