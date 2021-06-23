Vanderlaan’s CG, Chance’s four hits lead Newton baseball to split of Pella

PELLA — Tade Vanderlaan threw the maximum number of pitches allowed on Monday during his complete-game performance against Pella.

The Cardinal sophomore allowed just one hit and shut out the Dutch during a 12-0 victory.

The win helped Newton’s baseball team salvage a split on the road. The Cardinals lost the opener 8-0.

Vanderlaan pitched all seven innings, tossed 111 pitches and surrendered just one hit in the victory. He also struck out five, walked seven and hit one batter.

At the plate, Newton cranked out 14 hits and led 8-0 after two innings. They finished off the seven-inning win with a three-run seventh.

Braydon Chance finished with four hits, four runs, four RBIs and one walk to lead the offense. One of his hits was a double.

Kacey Sommars, Eli Stewart and Evan Grimm all had two hits for the Cardinals (4-13 overall, 2-12 in the conference). Grimm finished with four RBIs, Stewart drove in three and Sommars scored two runs. One of Grimm’s hits was a double.

Kael Swarts, Brody Bauer, Riley Mouchka and Conner Brain all had one hit.

Swarts scored two runs, had one RBI and walked once, Bauer walked once and scored once and Brain scored two runs. Drew Thompson drew two walks.

In the opener, Pella scored three in the first, two in the fourth and two in the fifth. The Dutch (12-9, 7-7) won with three errors because they had 12 hits.

The Cardinals tallied five hits from five different players. Swarts doubled and Thompson, Chance, Mouchka and Turner Williams all singled. Chance also walked once.

Williams started on the mound and took the loss after allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits with one strikeout and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Chance pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and surrendered four runs — two earned — on five hits with three strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters.

Pella got two doubles, three RBIs, one walk and one run from both Nick DeJong and Ryan Mace.