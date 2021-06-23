Cancel
What Is Shaoxing Wine And How Do You Use It?

By Mirtle Pena-Calderon
 8 days ago
Every culture has certain flavors and ingredients that are associated with it. When folks think about Spanish and Italian food, their mind might float to things like olive oil, garlic, and tomatoes. When folks think of Lebanon and Greece, they think of baklava, gyros, and shawarma. Asian cuisine, like many other cuisines, is as vast as the people that represent it. In Korea, you'll find kimchi and bibimbap, while Japan has things like sushi and sake.

