What Is Shaoxing Wine And How Do You Use It?

When you need to add an umami blast to your food, you can't go wrong with a splash of garum. According to Gourmet Traveller, this sauce dates back to ancient Rome when artisans placed the fresh entrails of fish into vats and the occasional herb to ferment into a pungent, concentrated sauce. While the world lacked this sauce for years, a rising generation of chefs have rediscovered garum and have started to incorporate the sauce into dishes to add a punchy hit of fish flavor. Thanks to a dynamic Danish restaurant, you might end up finding garum at your local grocer instead of an exclusive ingredient at the finest restaurants.