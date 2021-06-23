Cancel
Shawnee Mission Post forum for Lenexa City Council candidates set for July 8

The Shawnee Mission Post will host a forum next month for candidates who will be on this summer's primary ballots for Ward 3 and 4 seats on the Lenexa city council. "For more than a decade now, we've organized these forums to give local voters a chance to hear directly from the people seeking to represent them," said Shawnee Mission Post Publisher Jay Senter. "As always, the topics we'll put to the candidates are submitted by our readers. This approach is part of our ongoing efforts to put average citizens — and not political parties or interest groups — at the center of local elections."

