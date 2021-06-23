Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki: 5 burning questions for Episode 4

By Mark Lynch
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter episode 3 of Disney Plus’ Loki, these five questions need to be answered in episode 4. Episode 2 of Disney Plus’ Loki finally gave us a look at the Variant of the God of Mischief. On top of that, we saw what she was planning: Complete and total chaos. After they were done with the first phase of their plan, new timelines popped up all over the place.

bamsmackpow.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
292K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘Loki’ episode takes place in fictional Alabama city

There’s no Haven Hills, Alabama in real life. But in the billboard image that opens a pivotal scene in the second episode of Marvel/Disney+ series “Loki,” Haven Hills evokes a picturesque, Gulf Shores-like beach vibe. Before that picture is blown to bits. Amid a stormy apocalypse. Haven Hills in year...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Loki” Writer Teases Episode 3 Craziness

While “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” generated very little buzz online, Marvel Studios’ “Loki” has suffered no such fate. Instead, this ‘Doctor Who meets buddy-cop formula in the MCU’ mashup has sparked online discussion to almost the same levels as “WandaVision” did early in its run. It also appears to be finding both its creative footing and a widespread appreciation at a faster rate.
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘Loki’: All the Coolest Episode 2 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 2 of Loki. Well, that ending was certainly... mischievous. On Episode 2 of Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson comes face to face with the variant that’s been causing so much trouble throughout Marvel’s sacred timeline. Only this Loki doesn’t share the old Loki’s face. Or even their gender. This Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino, is a woman.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 2 Recap: "It's Not About You"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 2, "The Variant."]. Welcome to Loki Episode 2, which starts off with a delightful Bonnie Tyler tribute and, by the end of things, turns up the chaos dial to 11. "The Variant" begins, as so many stories rarely do, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the year 1985, where a squad of TVA agents has just arrived at a Renaissance Faire. They don't exactly blend in but they also don't really care, as they're on the hunt to track down the mysterious Variant — which they end up doing, but perhaps not in the manner they'd like. In their pursuit of the villain, the team's leader, C-20 (the always awesome Sasha Lane), gets possessed and ends up taking out her entire squad, before getting knocked out and abducted. Oh, and just like before, the unseen Variant makes sure to grab some more reset charges on their way through the timedoor.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 2 Moment Is a Thor: Ragnarok Callback

The first two episodes of Loki are now available to stream on Disney+ and fans are already loving the Tom Hiddleston-led series. The new show follows Loki after he escaped with the Tesseract in 2012 during Avengers: Endgame. In the first episode, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, and he gets a glimpse at all the things that happened to him in the movies that took place after The Avengers, ranging from Thor: The Dark World to his death in Avengers: Infinity War. While these were very blatant references to other Loki moments, there was a tiny nod to Thor: Ragnarok in the second episode that you might have missed.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘Loki’ Episode 2: Analysis, Themes, and Theories

Mallory Rubin is joined by Joanna Robinson of Vanity Fair to discuss the key themes and ideas brought to the table during “The Variant,” the exciting second episode of Loki (04:00). They also dive into their favorite theories of what this season could bring in the coming episodes. Then, Mal and Joanna are joined by Jomi Adeniran to answer your mailbag questions! (88:51)
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Loki’ episode 3 confirms Loki’s canon sexuality in the MCU

This post includes spoilers for Loki episode 3. On a planet dominated by purple-hued bisexual lighting, two versions of Loki came out to each other. The conversation was actually a kind of two-way interrogation, with both Lokis trying to pry an interesting weakness out of each other’s personal lives. When it came to the topic of romance, they shared similar stories: chronically single, and definitely not straight.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki: Season 1, Episode 3 Review

This review contains spoilers for Marvel's Loki episode 3, 'Lamentis', now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our Loki episode 2. After a pair of funny but uneven episodes that served to propel the plot, Loki’s third chapter attempts to hunker down for some emotional reflection. “Lamentis” — a shorter episode than the last two, at a mere 42 minutes with credits — hammers home just how much this series is the rare Marvel entry with any real visual panache. It is, however, often hampered, and ends up in service of a story that jogs in place and concludes rather abruptly. Tom Hiddleston continues to shine as a comedic lead, and while Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius is sorely missed this week, newcomer Sophia Di Martino is an adequate straight-faced replacement, as a Variant Loki who may or may not be a Loki at all.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Spoiler Recap And Discussion For Episode 3, "Lamentis"

This week's episode of Loki kicks off with the Variant inside Roxxcart infiltrating the mind of the TVA agent she kidnapped last week. Creating a surprisingly normal setting of a bar, the villain manages to find out that the Time-Keepers can be reached by using a gold elevator within the Time Variance Authority headquarters. With that, she notices the arrival of Loki and the TVA, and we then jump to her arriving at the TVA shortly after the events of that big cliffhanger.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Loki Episode 3 Explanation For The Upcoming Apocalypse Events

Loki Episode 3 Apocalypse: Loki TV series Episode 2 has revealed a mysterious character which can be the initial point of upcoming apocalyptic events. New MCU franchise Loki has premiered on 9th June 2021 on Disney and Disney+ Hotstar platform. Loki is based on the Marvel comics character, the God of mischief Loki, and is created by Micheal Waldron. The series shows an alternate version of Loki from different timelines, and it shares post events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019). In this series, Loki is a TVA agent and helping Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) find about the activities of the evil Loki variant. When TVA was investigating the variants of Loki, Mobius shared his thoughts about the sacred timeline, and he also said that there might be a chance in the future for the variants to appear within a specific time period.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 3 Theories: Could the Time Keepers Actually Be Loki Variants?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 3. We're back with the Slack! Welcome to Slackin' Off: Loki Edition, where IGN's editors and writers spitball and speculate about all things God of Mischief. This week, we're sharing our inter-office chatter regarding Episode 3, "Lamentis," which featured Loki and "Sylvie" reluctantly teaming up in order to survive a lunar apocalypse.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Strangers on a Train

A review of this week’s Loki, “Lamentis,” coming up just as soon as l maintain a serious relationship with a postman whilst running across time from one apocalypse to another…. What, exactly, is the advantage of serialized television over movies? Is it just to elongate stories, and get viewers excited...
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'Loki' Episode 3 Explained: What is Loki's Sexuality?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and who we thought was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival in episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, and the pair shared an insightful heart-to-heart along the way. While a planet crumbled around them, many previously unknown details about the characters were revealed,...
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 3 Recap: Dancing With Myself

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]. Episode 3 of Loki is the shortest yet, and beyond a few massive revelations feels very much like just a chapter in this story. But it's becoming a genuinely thrilling story to watch, largely because I have literally no idea what's going to happen next, in the best way possible. I just know that I wanted two things from this show — wild sci-fi time travel fun with some solid character work — and so far it's delivering.
TV SeriesDecider

Was Peggy Carter Really in ‘Loki’ Episode 1?

Loki Episode 2 “The Variant” finally brought our Loki Variant (Tom Hiddleston) with the one who has been causing mayhem for the TVA: Sophia Di Martino‘s Lady Loki (or is it Enchantress?). Our Loki figures out that Di Martino’s Loki must be hiding in “apocalypses” throughout history, leading the team to the 2050 destruction of Haven Hills, Alabama. The small seaside town was destroyed in a Category 8 hurricane (which is not a thing — yet) and everyone sheltering in place at a RoxxCart superstore died tragically.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.