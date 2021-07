Throughout its ten season run, Friends cycled its main characters in and out of numerous relationships. From Chandler and Janice to Monica and Richard, many fans have fond memories even for the ones that didn’t work out, but there is, of course, no Friends relationship that looms larger than Ross and Rachel. Sorry, Chandler and Monica, but you know it’s true. The on-screen chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer was so strong that it led to speculation and rumors the two may have been secretly seeing each other off-screen. Well, leave it to Howard Stern to get some direct answers decades later.