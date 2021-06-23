Cancel
Mining’s new frontier: Pacific nations caught in the rush for deep-sea riches

Cover picture for the articleTravel thousands of metres below the surface of the ocean, and you reach the seabed. Pitch black and quiet, it is largely unexplored, untouched, unknown. What is known is extraordinary. The landscape at the bottom of the sea is as varied as the earth surface: 4,000m (13,000ft) down, abyssal plains stretch for miles like deserts; there are trenches large enough to swallow the Earth’s largest mountains; venting chimneys rise in towers like underwater cities; seamounts climb thousands of metres. Hot thermal vents – believed by some to be the places where all life on Earth started – gush highly acidic water at temperatures of up to 400C, drawing in an array of creatures.

Is Australia really doing enough for the Great Barrier Reef? Why criticisms of UNESCO’s 'in danger' recommendation don’t stack up

In case you missed it, last week the World Heritage Centre of UNESCO revealed its draft decision to list the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” — a decision that appeared to shock the Australian government. In an opinion piece published yesterday in The Australian newspaper, Environment Minister Sussan Ley acknowledged climate change is the biggest threat to the Great Barrier Reef, and that it “has been through a few rough years”. She has also suggested, however, UNESCO’s draft in-danger decision is a surprise and was politically motivated. Neither of these claims is credible. So let’s look at Australia’s reaction...
Environmentatlantanews.net

Why Pacific Island Nations, like the Federated States of Micronesia, need Climate Change Finance for Food Security Now

Robby Nena's small house, made of concrete and tin roof, is built on reclaimed land at the edge of the Finkol river, about 200 meters from the Pacific Ocean within the Utwe Biosphere Reserve Transition Zone in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). Climate change impact means that his home is frequently inundated with saltwater during high tide. Courtesy: Kosrae Conservation & Safety Organisation (KCSO)
IndustryHakai Magazine

A Mining Code for the Deep Sea

Since the late 1800s, when the HMS Challenger expedition traversed the world’s oceans for the first time to gather scientific data about the deep sea, scientists have known about the “greatest hauls of manganese nodules” that rest within the seafloor. Almost a century later, John Mero, a mining engineer from the University of California, Berkeley, became one of the first proponents of deep-sea mining when he argued that these nodules hold enormous economic potential. In his book The Mineral Resources of the Sea, published in 1965, Mero asserted that these potato-shaped nodules were limitless and available to most nations that wished to mine them.
Metal Miningmining.com

A mining startup’s rush for underwater metals comes with deep risks

A seabed mining startup, DeepGreen Metals Inc., has successfully sold itself to investors as a game-changing source of minerals to make electric car batteries that can be obtained in abundance—and at great profit—while minimizing the environmental destruction of mining on land. But there’s strong scientific evidencethat the seabed targeted for...
ScienceThe Guardian

Plastic rafting: the invasive species hitching a ride on ocean litter

Japan’s 2011 tsunami was catastrophic, killing nearly 16,000 people, destroying homes and infrastructure, and sweeping an estimated 5m tons of debris out to sea. That debris did not disappear, however. Some of it drifted all the way across the Pacific, reaching the shores of Hawaii, Alaska and California – and with it came hitchhikers.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Lord Howe Island Group

The Lord Howe Island Group is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts countless unique plants and animals, many of which are endemic to the region. It also hosts a large population of nesting seabirds and is home to the world’s southernmost coral reef. The entire site covers over 361,000 acres, including the marine areas, with the land measuring approximately 3,700 acres. Due to the island group’s global significance and biodiversity, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Property in 1982.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists defend UNESCO in row with Australia over Great Barrier Reef

Five climate and marine experts wrote to UNESCO on Thursday to thank it for threatening to put Australia's Great Barrier Reef on its list of endangered World Heritage sites. Ove Hoegh-Guldberg and Terry Hughes of the Australian Research Council's Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, Andrea Grottoli of the International Coral Reef Society, Johan Rockstroem of Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Research and American marine biologist Sylvia Earle said the UN's cultural agency "made the right decision to recommend that the world's most iconic Reef system be inscribed on the List of World Heritage In Danger."
Industryoceana.org

CEO Note: Belize makes strides for transparent oceans

On World Oceans Day – June 8, 2021 – the government of Belize signed an agreement with Oceana and Global Fishing Watch (GFW) to make its vessel tracking data publicly available on the GFW platform. This newest addition will allow anyone anywhere in the world to monitor Belize’s commercial fishing fleet in near real-time. This victory for transparency is the result of Oceana’s collaboration with the government to enhance its monitoring capacity of Belizean-flagged fishing vessels on the high seas and the waters of other countries.
Animalsscitechdaily.com

Fiji: How Humans Brought Change to a Tropical Paradise

Early land clearance helped Fijian pollinators. After centuries of human impact on the world’s ecosystems, a new study from Flinders University details an example of how a common native bee species has flourished since the very first land clearances by humans on Fiji. In a new paper in Molecular Ecology,...
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

Let me introduce you to Ophiojura, a bizarre deep-sea animal found in 2011 by scientists from the French Natural History Museum, while trawling the summit of a secluded seamount called Banc Durand, 500 metres below the waves and 200 kilometres east of New Caledonia in the southwest Pacific Ocean. Ophiojura is a type of brittle star, which are distant cousins of starfish, with snake-like arms radiating from their bodies, that live on sea floors around the globe. Being an expert in deep-sea animals, I knew at a glance that this one was special when I first saw it in 2015. The...
ScienceEurekAlert

Leading scientists praise UNESCO's draft decision on the Great Barrier Reef

Five world-renowned scientists have signed a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to "thank UNESCO for its leadership in recognising the threat of climate change to the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage property." Professor Terry Hughes, Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Dr Sylvia Earle, Professor Johan Rockström and Professor Andréa Grottoli sent...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Vice

NASA's New Atomic Clock Can Revolutionize Deep Space Exploration

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Launching missions beyond our planet requires humanity’s most cutting-edge technologies and aspirational visions. But though these missions accomplish amazing feats, such as landing on other planets or hosting astronauts for months in orbit, there is one simple task they still cannot do all by themselves: tell time.