While San Diego Comic-Con announced that they will return in-person with a “special gathering” on Thanksgiving weekend, the main summer convention will take place online for the second year in a row due to health and safety precautions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, studios are still planning on creating an enjoyable virtual experience for fans while teasing what’s to come in future seasons of their hit television series. For your convenience, Variety has compiled a master list of all the details pertaining the pop culture convention set for July 23-25. Attendees will be able to watch all of the panels for free.