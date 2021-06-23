Cancel
Report: Suns PG Chris Paul clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to return

By Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 8 days ago
Already up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, the Phoenix Suns could receive about as big of a boost as they can imagine for Game 3 on Thursday. All-NBA Second Team point guard Chris Paul has been cleared through cardiac testing, the final step in...

arizonasports.com
