Watch the new trailer for ‘Candyman’ remake from Jordan Peele & Nia DaCosta
Originally set for release last year, the Jordan Peele-produced remake of 1992 horror classic Candyman will now be in theaters on August 27. Peele co-wrote the screenplay with director Nia DaCosta, and they've injected a little more current social and political relevance to the original's story of the neighborhood boogeyman with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. The trailer for it was released today and it looks pretty good, making impressive use of shadow puppets to recount the story of Candyman who here was beaten to death by cops after being falsely accused of giving children candy spiked with razor blades and is now getting revenge from the grave.www.brooklynvegan.com