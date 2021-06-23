Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the new trailer for ‘Candyman’ remake from Jordan Peele & Nia DaCosta

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally set for release last year, the Jordan Peele-produced remake of 1992 horror classic Candyman will now be in theaters on August 27. Peele co-wrote the screenplay with director Nia DaCosta, and they've injected a little more current social and political relevance to the original's story of the neighborhood boogeyman with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. The trailer for it was released today and it looks pretty good, making impressive use of shadow puppets to recount the story of Candyman who here was beaten to death by cops after being falsely accused of giving children candy spiked with razor blades and is now getting revenge from the grave.

www.brooklynvegan.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Jordan Peele Nia#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesdailydead.com

Director/Co-Writer Nia DaCosta Discusses Juneteenth and CANDYMAN in New Video

In commemoration of Juneteenth, Universal has released a new video in which Candyman director Nia DaCosta discusses vital movements for social justice that were going on during the making of her new film, exploring the truth within the pain of the story behind Candyman, as well as the importance of community.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New poster, images and Juneteenth message from the new Candyman

Universalk Pictures have released a new poster and images for Candyman, along with a Juneteenth message from Nia DaCosta which sees the director discussing her intentions for the upcoming horror reboot; check them out here…. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Candyman is seen in a new trailer in Spanish; confirmed date

Universal Pictures has presented a new trailer in Spanish of candy man, the new film by Nia Da Costa (Little Woods, Captain Marvel 2) with a script by Jordan Pelee, winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Let me out. Planned for the next August 27 In cinemas around the world, the publisher is now offering us a preview of one of the most anticipated film productions of this summer at the national box office.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

New Candyman trailer brings the urban legend back from its grave

Jordan Peele brings the iconic horror villain back to the big screen. Tell people not to do something enough times and it’s human nature to go against that, break the rules and discover the consequences. Such is the premise for the revival of the urban legend that is Candyman, a staple of the horror genre who is making their return to the big screen later this year.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta Shares a Juneteeth Message in New Featurette

Remember Candyman? We’ve been excited about director Nia DaCosta‘s modern take on the 1990s horror classic for years, and after being delayed due to the pandemic, we’re finally only a couple of months away from being able to see it for ourselves. The film doesn’t come out until the end of August, but to celebrate […]
Movieshypebeast.com

New 'Candyman' Trailer Dares Viewers To Say His Name

Universal Pictures unveiled the second official trailer for the hotly anticipated horror film, Candyman, directed by Nia Dacosta under Jordan Peele‘s MonkeyPaw Studios, on Wednesday. The film follows a grown-up Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the young boy that Helen Lyle saved in the first movie, as he...
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Trailer For ‘Karen’ Movie Has Twitter Making Comparisons to Jordan Peele’s Movies

Comedian and Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele has made his mark with the hugely popular thrillers Get Out and Us, which have already become cult classics. But they say with great success comes some form of imitation and people online are calling out a movie titled “Karen” that many are saying is a carbon copy of Peele’s movies but with a little flip of the script.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'Karen' Movie Decried as Jordan Peele Knockoff After Trailer Drops

A trailer for the new film Karen prompted widespread derision after viewers branded it a rip-off of Jordan Peele's Get Out. The film tells the story of a racist white woman who seeks to terrorize her black neighbors. Many people went straight to social media to take aim at what they said is a blatant attempt to imitate Peele's hit.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Candyman Trailer and New Pics Released by Universal Pictures

Today Universal Pictures has released a brand new Candyman trailer and a slew of pictures from the film. You can check out the Candyman trailer in the player below. Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Candyman’ builds more buzz with this new trailer

One would think that the past two years might have finally put the Candyman legend to bed, given that we’ve been staring at a mirror saying his name ever since March 2020 just waiting for Nia DaCosta’s remake to appear. But instead it may just need to be updated. All you have to do is say it 150,000 times and, sure, you’ll get a brand new Candyman trailer. The results of this experiment really aren’t designed to be reproduced, but we’re pretty sure there’s an association regardless — how else would you explain that Universal chose this lovely Wednesday to drop a brand new preview to help end (or, in fact, prolong) our suffering.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...
Movies/Film

‘Karen’ Trailer: Here’s a Jordan Peele Rip-Off That No One Asked For

Jordan Peele made quite an impression on audiences with his directorial debut Get Out. The thriller used racism as the crux of the terror, offering plenty of sharp social commentary along with more genre-driven chills. Even though it took a little while, another filmmaker is trying the same thing, but with seemingly far worse results.