Visit Early sets series of three summer concerts
EARLY — Visit Early announced a summer concert series featuring three local venues or businesses on three nights throughout the summer. • Creed Fisher will headline the first series with Jeff Martin opening for him at 5:30 p.m. July 30. Fisher and Martin will perform at Summer Nights on the Streets of Los Trece, at 3901 Highway 4-183 East in Early. Summer Nights will have vendors and food trucks available as you explore the streets of the old west town of Los Trece.www.brownwoodtx.com