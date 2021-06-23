The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum
Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.www.mashed.com