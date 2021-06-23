500 days later, the show will go on at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — In March, the Charlotte Hornets played in front of fans at Spectrum Center for the first time in a year as some mass gathering restrictions were lifted. Even so, the NBA franchise maintained a capacity limit of 25% through the end of the regular season.

Planned expansion to 60% capacity for the post-season never materialized because the Hornets lost their play-in game on the road, ending any chance for home playoff games.

Other events normally staged at the arena, including concerts and family shows, have yet to return. But they’re finally in sight, as are full houses.

[Hornets fans welcomed back to Spectrum Center: What you need to know]

Last week, Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the entity that owns the NBA team and operates the city-owned arena, confirmed that the start date for shows and concerts will be Aug. 8. Fittingly, the first show involves basketball with the return of the Harlem Globetrotters.

When the Trotters take the court with fans in the building, it will mark the first time an audience has watched anything other than the Hornets at Spectrum Center in 518 days.

