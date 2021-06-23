Cancel
Baseball

The Nationals trolled the hell out of Ben Simmons on Twitter

By William Ricks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals’ social media team had the perfect joke after their team hit a game-tying three-run homer against the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has had a rough few days. He disappeared in the playoffs, failing to provide anything scoring-wise for his team. His shooting struggles were magnified in their second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, where he and the Sixers lost in seven games.

