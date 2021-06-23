Cancel
Star Wars reveals The High Republic wave 2 special edition books

By Editorial
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that summer is here, it means we can look forward to reading the second wave of The High Republic series. That is, we’re still in Phase 1 of The High Republic, but this next wave will follow up on the first books that were released back in the January launch of the series.

Cavan Scott
#Special Editions
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Reveals Anakin Used Slave Clones in Jedi Temple Massacre

Star Wars broke many fans’ hearts in 2005 when George Lucas showed Anakin Skywalker entering the Jedi Temple on Coruscant with an army of clone troopers to destroy everyone inside. It was Star Wars‘ darkest moment as most of the Jedi Younglings were killed by the tormented Anakin. We know...
Movieslrmonline.com

Star Wars Inquisitors Show Rumor Is Bogus EDITED | Exclusive Barside Buzz

Yesterday saw That Hashtag Show begin a rumor that a Star Wars Inquisitors show was coming, that rumor is bogus according to our source! This show would reportedly focus on Vader’s Inquisitors and also feature Hayden Christensen as Vader. LRM reached out to our source at Lucasfilm, and they immediately shot down the idea. Special attention was given to the fact Hayden was supposed to appear as Vader.
ComicsGeekTyrant

STAR WARS: VISIONS and More Anime Expo Lite Programming Revealed

Anime Expo Lite 2021 is right around the corner. The convention is being conducted via livestream on July 3-4, and there is a ton of content for fans to get excited about. You can register for the event now for $5 (plus any processing fees) with all proceeds going to Hate Is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Reveals New Star Wars McQuarrie Design Pop Vinyls

Funko has unveiled that some new Star Wars Concept Design Pop Vinyls are on their way. We have seen plenty of Concept Designs in the past, with many releasing as Star Wars Celebration exclusives. Collectors have already seen Concept Pops for Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Luke Skywalker. Some even have exclusive and common relating giving fans different molds of these characters. The amazing thing about these Pops is their unique design captures the classic concept pieces created before Star Wars: A New Hope by Ralph McQuarrie. These designs give fans a taste of what Star Wars could have been, and we have even seen some of these creations come to life inside Star Wars: Rebels. Funko is adding four more Pops to their line up with new Stormtroopers and everyone's favorite smuggler.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals What Order 66 Was Like From A Trooper’s Perspective

Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to provide some awesome insights into the Star Wars universe. One of the most interesting is a reveal of what Emperor Palpatine’s ‘Order 66’ was like for the Republic Clone Troopers. This pivotal moment in the galaxy’s history took place at the end of Revenge of the Sith, marking the Empire truly coming into existence as the Jedi Order was purged.
Movieslrmonline.com

The Rumored Inquisitor Show Not Confirmed, Rogue Squadron Reprint And Legends/EU Books Wave 2, & Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Writer Gives an “Update” | The Cantina Podcast

The Rumored Inquisitor Show Not Confirmed, Rogue Squadron Reprint And Legends/EU Books Wave 2, & Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Writer Gives an “Update” | The Cantina Podcast. Kyle Malone and Cam Clark are back to be your guides to the galaxy far, far away! Join them as they dig into all of the upcoming Star Wars projects.
Moviesepicstream.com

Solo Actress Emilia Clarke Reveals Writing Stories About Qi'Ra's Star Wars Return

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a pretty divisive film but despite that, it was still responsible for the introduction of fan-favorite character Qi'Ra, Han Solo's original love interest played by Emilia Clarke. Earlier this month, it was revealed through the comic series Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 that the Crimson Dawn member is still alive and well, and naturally, it left the door wide open for the former Game of Thrones actress to make her return to the franchise somewhere down the line.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Rumored The Acolyte Production Start Date Revealed

The Star Wars galaxy is branching out in some interesting ways in the coming years, including with Star Wars: The Acolyte. The live-action series will be set in the final days of the High Republic era of canon, and has been confirmed to be showrun by Russian Doll and Sleeping With Other People's Leslye Headland. After being confirmed during last year's Disney Investor's Day, details surrounding The Acolyte are beginning to come to light — including when it could begin filming. A new report from Discussing Film suggests that the series plans to begin production in February of 2022 in London, with the goal of using "The Volume" technology that has been popularized by The Mandalorian and Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. The report also suggests that casting has already begun for the series, with Lucasfilm searching for a young woman of color for the lead role.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures #5

IDW Publishing has shared a preview of Star Wars Adventures #5 ahead of its release this Wednesday; check it out here…. Padmé and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night together after a long separation. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws! Then, in a new Tale of Villainy, Grand Moff Tarkin proves just why he is one of the most dangerous and terrifying members of the Empire.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Reveals Boba Fett’s Real Name

The newest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch revealed the real name of the legendary Bounty Hunter, Boba Fett. SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 109, entitled “Bounty Lost” down below. As it turns out, the young clone known Omega (Michelle Ang), a female clone that joins...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Makes A Shocking Reveal About Jango and Boba Fett's Bloodline

Star Wars has dropped yet another big reveal about the bloodline of Mandalorian warrior/bounty hunter Jango Fett and his "son" Boba Fett, and the timing couldn't be better. The Star Wars franchise has been making strides to retcon several key aspects of Jango and Boba Fett's storyline - especially since the latter appeared in The Mandalorian season 2. Since Jango Fett is the basis for the clone army the Republic used in the Clone Wars, it's no wonder his story would eventually collide with the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+. But the latest Bad Batch reveal could shake up Boba Fett's future in the Star Wars Universe!
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Andor’ Filming in Derbyshire, England, New Pictures Reveal

Yet another set location for Andor was revealed. The upcoming Star Wars show for Disney Plus has been shooting all over the U.K. for the past seven months, but they really seem to have upped their game these past few weeks. Earlier this week we saw more pictures from the set at Cruachan, but apparently, that is not the only one right now, as the disused Derbyshire quarry is also being used at this moment for the show.
TV Showsgoodmenproject.com

Look at the Newest Wave of Star Wars Concept Funko Pops

Check out the next wave of Star Wars Concept Funko Pops. Star Wars is a very popular series. Lately fans have gotten new movies, TV shows and more that expands on this universe. Funko has also made a few Concept Funko Pops showing how these characters might have turned out. Recently a new wave got announced and here is what I think of them.