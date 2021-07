It’s the height of summer and with that comes swim shows, indoor exhibits (hello, rain!) and more July events in Miami. If summer were a weekend, this month would be Saturday—the rowdiest, most exciting day of all. The best July events in Miami reflect the season’s party vibe, kicking off with Independence Day and offering a mix of fashion shows, concerts and other things to look forward to this month. The city’s also in the throes of hurricane season, which means rainy day activities in Miami are in your future. Hopefully, we get a few sunny days in between to spend at one of the many Miami beaches. Ahead, a running list of the best July events in Miami to add to your calendar.