Watch Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Evil Twin’ Call Him Out For Doing So Many Body-Swap Movies

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Sometimes, we truly are our own harshest critics. Though not everyone learns this in the same manner as Free Guy's Ryan Reynolds apparently has, which is through an interview with his “evil twin,” Gordon. Even worse, this brutal lesson in self criticism, courtesy of a new ad Reynolds stars in, sees his supposed doppelgänger hitting a familiar nerve by calling him out on all of the body-swap movies he’s done in the past.

