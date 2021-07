Gov. Kate Brown declares Oregon reopened on June 30; vaccinations still urged. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown lifted almost all of her COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on Wednesday, June 30, even though the state is just a fraction short of reaching her 70% vaccination goal. As of late Tuesday, the official tally is 69.4%. Brown's social distancing requirements and capacity limits are now gone, meaning restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues can return to full indoor capacities and normal closing times. Brown's mask mandates also went away, although there are exceptions for federal rules — masks will still be required at airports,...