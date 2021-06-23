Cancel
Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional, meaning hundreds of thousands of newly eligible adults won't be able to access the health insurance program July 1 as promised. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote that...

www.ctpost.com
