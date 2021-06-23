Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bannock County, ID

Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 covering the Caribou Range/Caribou NF, and Fire Weather Zone 427 covering Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and gusty erratic winds. Most thunderstorms will be dry with no wetting rains, but a few thunderstorms may be capable of producing a wetting rain. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 40 MPH are possible.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
County
Cassia County, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
County
Bear Lake County, ID
County
Twin Falls County, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
County
Oneida County, ID
County
Caribou County, ID
County
Franklin County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Caribou Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.