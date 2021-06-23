Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413 AND 427 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 covering the Caribou Range/Caribou NF, and Fire Weather Zone 427 covering Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will produce lightning and gusty erratic winds. Most thunderstorms will be dry with no wetting rains, but a few thunderstorms may be capable of producing a wetting rain. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 40 MPH are possible.