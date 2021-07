Through the lifecycle of its development, the trilogy of Fear Street films based on R.L. Stine’s other legendary series of YA thrills has moved stealthily. Whenever fans thought that the project was going to fall into limbo, an update would arrive in the nick of time to keep hope alive. The big surprise arrived with the announcement in summer 2020 that the completed trilogy was headed to Netflix, which to some may have been the most fearsome twist of all – but all worries can officially be dispelled, as Fear Street Part 1: 1994 rewards all interested parties for their continued faith, and the screams you’ll hear will be ones of pure, terror loving joy.