PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Vibes from the largest economy in Asia are alarming a community of investors across the globe. With the launch of the digital Yuan, China is seen coming heavily down on bitcoin mining farms. In a discreet course of action, the People’s Bank of China has prohibited all financial institutions from providing crypto services. The scale of the crackdown, as observed, is several times more severe than its previous attempts.