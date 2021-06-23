Here's What Happened To The Thick Atmosphere Mars Once Had

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASA is going to be leaving Earth once again to look for life elsewhere in our solar system, but it's not the planet you're thinking of. I know we're all thinking of Mars, because that's where the main area has been to look for life outside of Earth over the last couple of decades, but this time around, NASA has a different planet in mind. They're going to be going to what is sometimes called Earth’s sister planet, or Venus.