Here's What Happened To The Thick Atmosphere Mars Once Had
As CNBC reports, Elon Musk wants to send humans to Mars — initially to explore, but ultimately to colonize the planet for good. That sounds like an exciting step, but plenty of roadblocks stand in the way of a permanent human settlement on Mars; perhaps none are as worrying as Mars' ultra-thin atmosphere. Per Space.com, Mars' current atmosphere is 100 times thinner than that of Earth, and mostly carbon dioxide to Earth's nitrogen and oxygen. This, of course, means that humans can't breathe on Mars, but it also means that Mars lacks the protective shielding that a thick atmosphere provides against radiation. Thus, Mars' thin atmosphere makes the planet pretty inhospitable to human tourists.www.grunge.com