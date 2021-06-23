Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Together to the end

I’ve been thinking about long term coupledom a lot lately. It started with a conversation about couples who share email and social media accounts. The friends and I who were discussing the phenomena — with more than a little bit of opinion on the subject — simply need one of these couples to explain it. Are they sending a message to the world, that they are so united, anything shared or posted speaks for both? Is it that if I have something to say to one, I can also say it to the other? Is it the misconception that there is a limited number of email addresses or social media accounts available? Is it to let the universe know they are a couple without secrets? Is it that they no longer identity as individuals? Is it about solidarity? And what happens when one of them die?