Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada County, CA

Hollie Grimaldi Flores: Together to the end

By Hollie Grimaldi Flores Columnist
Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been thinking about long term coupledom a lot lately. It started with a conversation about couples who share email and social media accounts. The friends and I who were discussing the phenomena — with more than a little bit of opinion on the subject — simply need one of these couples to explain it. Are they sending a message to the world, that they are so united, anything shared or posted speaks for both? Is it that if I have something to say to one, I can also say it to the other? Is it the misconception that there is a limited number of email addresses or social media accounts available? Is it to let the universe know they are a couple without secrets? Is it that they no longer identity as individuals? Is it about solidarity? And what happens when one of them die?

www.theunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
County
Nevada County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Togetherness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Longevity
Related
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Jon and Joanna Anderson of Growing Love Network: “Spend most of your time together in the shallow end”

Total Acceptance, Most people confuse acceptance of a person, with acceptance of behavior. But everyone engages in unacceptable behavior, including you, including your mate. If you are withholding acceptance of your spouse until they change their behavior, then your standard for loving is based on performance. No one will totally live up to your standards all of time. So, eventually, all of your relationships will fall apart because they are based on expectations being met.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Dayton, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

At the Liberty: Together Together

DAYTON—Young loner Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his 40s who wants a child. The two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries, and the particulars of love. This is kind of a romantic comedy, but that label does not entirely fit. It is about a friendship that develops under unusual circumstances.
Recipeswknofm.org

Cook Together Be Together

Cooking together gives families a fun way to hit pause on the business of their days to connect and create something to be enjoyed together. Cooking together can be a regular family activity, like make your own pizza night or pasta night, something the whole family looks forward to and actively participates in.
Fayette County, INConnersville News-Examiner

Better Together

When you graduated high school, what were your dreams? What kind of impact did you want to make on Fayette County and your hometown? If you are like the hopeful teens who graduated this year, you wanted to change things for the better. You wanted to ensure all the generations following your footsteps had more opportunities for success. You wanted to make Fayette County a place where people are happy to make a home and thrive for generations to come. You may not be that young, bright-eyed graduate anymore, but you still have the chance to make this kind of an impact and you’re better equipped than ever to make it happen.
Ames, IAIowa State Daily

A Dose of Pride: Hollie Wilson

I show my Pride by being myself and being as out as possible so people around me know I’m someone they can come to if they are scared of coming out. I always wear a rainbow piece of jewelry, and I am active in groups like Lesbians of Iowa so I can meet other people who share my identity. I advocate for my queer friends and try to be as supportive as possible without neglecting my own self-care.
EntertainmentPosted by
NewsBreak Creators

#Reopening together

A lot of our favorite activities have been on pause for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as more and more people get vaccinated, our world and the activities we love are #reopening. We want to celebrate the joy, connection and excitement that comes with seeing loved ones again for the first time, returning to movie theaters, eating at your favorite restaurant or attending a sporting event. Sure, things might be a little different than before, but there’s so much to celebrate right now and we want to learn more about how your community is safely #reopening.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Liar Husband on His Birthday – Subscriber Story

When Penelope found out that her husband was lying on her, she thought of a way to seek revenge. Her husband got the biggest birthday surprise that changed his life forever. Penelope, a successful doctor, always supported her husband Benny’s dream of becoming a businessman. So much so that she funded his startup that took off after three years. Recently, Benny has been working late to sign a big deal.
TV Seriesrealitytitbit.com

We found Emily from Too Hot To Handle season 2 on Instagram!

Too Hot To Handle is back on Netflix for its sophomore season, with four brand new episodes dropping Wednesday, June 24th. Season 2 will be split over two weeks, with the following six episodes dropping on Wednesday, June 30th. Don’t binge-watch the first four episodes in one go or you’ll be feeling just as frustrated as the contestants throughout that week-long wait!
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Ricky Martin shares rare pictures of twin sons during daytrip

Ricky Martin isn't just the King of Latin Pop, he's also a doting father to four children, including twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12. Ricky prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, but the star does sometimes share rare glimpses into his home life, and he delighted fans with some pictures of his twin boys.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Coming Together To Heal Together

Life since March of 2020 has transformed our understanding and the depth of meaning of many words. We rarely uttered the words pandemic or quarantine or lockdown before the onset of COVID-19. The last 15 months have transformed the way we deploy and the way we process those words, both as concepts and as how their mere utterance has an emotional impact.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Kristen Bell Hilariously Revealed How She and Dax Shepard Make the Most of Therapy

This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Hedy Phillips. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be one of Hollywood's most beloved happy couples, but it's because they work at it, like, a lot. Though they've been married for nearly a decade, they've experienced their fair share of ups and downs, most notably when dealing with Shepard's substance abuse problems. However, Bell told Chelsea Handler, who was sitting in for Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres show on the June 29th episode, that she and Shepard take full advantage of their therapy sessions to air out all their grievances.
Trouble RelationshipTMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Declare Her Legally Single Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's getting a head start on her Fourth of July weekend ... filing for her own independence from her estranged husband. Clarkson's lawyer, disso-queen, Laura Wasser, filed legal docs Friday ... asking the judge to officially grant Clarkson's request for a divorce, leaving other issues like money and child custody for another day.
Lubbock, TXchatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Buddy Holly And The Crickets

One of the great pleasures of any music really but especially American music because of its vast influences and so many different styles regionally and ethnically, is finding older musicians who maybe you didn’t know as well. For many, Buddy Holly was a contemporary but for most people today, he...
Mental HealthUnion

Savannah Hanson: The wisdom of trauma

Many of us are waking up to the fact that we are a traumatized species. So much of our conditioning, religion, education, beliefs and media have kept us locked in fear and a distorted view of our inherent worth. We have forgotten our true nature which is joyful and interdependent. We respect each other and no one is or has more. Resources are shared, children are raised with kindness and respect. This is the New Earth now emerging from the rubble of the past.