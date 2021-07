Taylor Swift fans have been doing a lot of speculating as to when she’ll release her next re-recorded album, and what it will be. Well, they now have their answer. While many guessed the new version of “1989” would be her next release, Taylor just announced she’ll drop “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on November 19th. Not only that, she shared that the new version will contain “all 30 songs that were meant to go on ‘Red,’” noting that one song is “10 minutes long.”