Seattle, WA

ArtsWest Announces Reopening 2021-2022 SEASON: WHEN WE WAKE

westsideseattle.com
 13 days ago

ArtsWest has announced their 2021-2022 season WHEN WE WAKE, with six productions – three world premieres and three Seattle premieres – featuring plays by innovative and original new voices in the American theater. This is the first season programmed by a collective of ArtsWest Associate Artists in collaboration with ArtsWest leadership, demonstrating a new power-sharing model of season curation. The season will be presented with an in-person option, including socially distanced performances, as well as an online option.

www.westsideseattle.com
