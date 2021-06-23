Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court approves extradition to US

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEakK_0adK486O00

Computer programmer John McAfee was found dead Wednesday in his prison cell near Barcelona hours after Spain’s high court approved of his extradition to the United States, where he was wanted on tax-related charges, Reuters reported, citing Spanish officials.

An unidentified government official confirmed his death to The Associated Press. In a statement from the regional Catalan government, officials said security personnel tried to revive the 75-year-old without success.

In June, a grand jury indicted McAfee on several counts of tax evasion. Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said that he failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite the fact that he earned millions of dollars by promoting cryptocurrencies, through consulting work, from speaking engagements and by selling the rights to his life story.

Prosecutors said McAfee concealed property including a vehicle and a yacht in order to evade the Internal Revenue Service. He also directed people to pay him at bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in others’ names.

He had faced a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison, according to the AP.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
47K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Prison#Tax Evasion#Spanish#Reuters#The Associated Press#Catalan#Mcafee#Ap#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Related
Public SafetyTMZ.com

John McAfee Dead in Barcelona Jail, Reportedly by Suicide

John McAfee -- the software mogul behind the famous antivirus software -- has died by suicide ... according to reports out of Spain. McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Barcelona ... just hours after the Spanish High Court ruled he could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.
Public SafetyNew Haven Register

John McAfee, Founder of McAfee Antivirus, Dies in Barcelona Prison

The tycoon John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software of the same name, was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The Catalan Department of Justice confirmed McAfee's death and, in a statement to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, said prison staff attempted to resuscitate him.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

John McAfee Left a Suicide Note in His Pocket: Report

John McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when he was found dead in his prison cell in Spain on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The outlet’s sources would not offer details about the contents of the note, but the revelation comes as the multimillionaire’s widow spoke out for the first time since his death, telling reporters she wants a “thorough investigation” because he didn’t seem suicidal when they talked on the phone just hours before his body was found. “His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” Janice McAfee, 38, said at Brians 2 penitentiary. “Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal.”
John McafeeComplex

John McAfee’s Autopsy Reportedly Shows He Died by Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation. McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition...
Public SafetyPosted by
SlashGear

John McAfee dies of apparent suicide ahead of extradition to US

John McAfee, the man you most likely know as the founder of the popular antivirus software McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, earlier today. According to prison officials, the death is believed to have been a suicide after a court in Spain ruled that McAfee could be extradited to the US to face charges of alleged tax evasion.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Healthu.today

BREAKING: Antivirus Pioneer John McAfee Commits Suicide

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee killed himself in his prison cell at Brians 2 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona, according to an El País report that cites police sources. Prison guards found McAfee dead earlier today. Medical professionals have failed to resuscitate him. An investigation into his death is underway, but the...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

'I have nothing': Imprisoned John McAfee claims his crypto fortune is gone

Software antivirus pioneer John McAfee has told his one million Twitter followers that his entire crypto fortune is gone — although he concedes not everyone will believe he’s telling the truth. The McAfee antivirus founder has been behind bars in Spain since October 2020 — when he was arrested for...
Public Safetyuncrazed.com

Antivirus Creator, John McAfee, Discovered Dead In Prison

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in his prison cell after his extradition to the US was approved. According to Reuters the justice department in Catalan believes “everything points” to McAfee taking his own life. McAfee evaded US authorities for years and was wanted in several states for tax evasion...
Public Safetytechxplore.com

McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain on Wednesday, officials said, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States where he was wanted for tax evasion. The 75-year-old was found dead in his cell in the Brians 2 penitentiary near...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Man Charged for Alleged Ponzi Scheme

A federal grand jury today returned an 11-count indictment that alleges a Santa Barbara man stole approximately $12 million from victims who were promised their money would be used to purchase annuities from Swiss insurance companies. Darrell Arnold Aviss, 63, of Santa Barbara, was charged today with five counts of...
WorldBBC

Man held as missing US woman's body found in Russia

Russian police have arrested a man after the body of a missing American student was found near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow. Catherine Serou, 34, went missing after getting into an unidentified car. Her last communication was a text sent to her mother in Mississippi in which...
Public SafetyGephardt Daily

Belgian extremist who threatened top virologist found dead after manhunt

June 20 (UPI) — Authorities in Belgium on Sunday discovered the body of a far-right extremist who was the subject of a monthlong manhunt after threatening the nation’s top COVID-19 doctor. The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said that a body, believed to be that of 46-year-old former soldier Jurgen Conings,...