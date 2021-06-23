John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court approves extradition to US

Computer programmer John McAfee was found dead Wednesday in his prison cell near Barcelona hours after Spain’s high court approved of his extradition to the United States, where he was wanted on tax-related charges, Reuters reported, citing Spanish officials.

An unidentified government official confirmed his death to The Associated Press. In a statement from the regional Catalan government, officials said security personnel tried to revive the 75-year-old without success.

In June, a grand jury indicted McAfee on several counts of tax evasion. Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said that he failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite the fact that he earned millions of dollars by promoting cryptocurrencies, through consulting work, from speaking engagements and by selling the rights to his life story.

Prosecutors said McAfee concealed property including a vehicle and a yacht in order to evade the Internal Revenue Service. He also directed people to pay him at bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in others’ names.

He had faced a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison, according to the AP.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

